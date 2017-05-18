Investigation underway after burglary at Franklin Co., IL firearms store

Deputies in Franklin County, Illinois are looking for a suspect or suspects after a burglary at S.I. Shooter Supply.

Sheriff Don Jones said someone broke into the store on May 16 and stole a number of firearms.

The store is located just east of West Frankfort.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the sheriff's department at 618-439-9252.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.