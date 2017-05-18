4 people charged after allegedly beating, robbing a man in West Frankfort

Four people from West Frankfort face charges after a man was allegedly beat and robbed.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Donald Jones, the victim, a 48-year-old Carbondale man, said he was a guest at a home in rural West Frankfort. The man told deputies that on May 12, he was attacked, beaten, and robbed by four people in the home.

The four suspects left the man alone at the home where he was suffering from minor injuries, according to Jones.

Deborah Wright, 50, Shandale Johnson, 26, Reanna Cooper, 24, and Brandon Childers, 21, all face charges of robbery and theft. Childers also faces a charge of battery.

All four people are being held on $30,000 bond each.

Investigators were able to recover some of the victim's money and medicine.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.