Cave-In-Rock Ferry to halt operation for funeral

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will halt operation from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ferry will be closed to allow ferry employees to attend the funeral of Shirley Lewis.

She passed away on Tuesday. She and her husband, Lonnie, have operated the ferry for more than 20 years.

Shirley served as manager of the ferry and their farming operation.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky. and Hardin County, Ill.

It normally operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

The ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.

