WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump expected to speak - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump expected to speak

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Still image from video/KFVS) (Source: Still image from video/KFVS)
(KFVS) -

President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a press conference on Thursday, May 18.

Mobile users can click here to watch.

He and Colombian President Juan Santos are expected to hold a joint presser.

It will be the president's first time facing the press since the announcement of a special counsel in the Russia investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly