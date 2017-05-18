Pres. Trump gives joint press conference with Colombian Presiden - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pres. Trump gives joint press conference with Colombian President Santos

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Still image from video/KFVS) (Source: Still image from video/KFVS)
(KFVS) -

President Donald Trump spoke at a press conference on Thursday, May 18.

He and Colombian President Juan Santos held a joint presser.

It was the president's first time facing the press since the announcement of a special counsel in the Russia investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly