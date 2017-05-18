McDonald's says it removed artificial flavor from soft serve

President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a press conference on Thursday, May 18.
President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a press conference on Thursday, May 18.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will halt operation from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will halt operation from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
The Heartland is gearing up for the total solar eclipse that is happening on August 21.
The Heartland is gearing up for the total solar eclipse that is happening on August 21.
A hearing has been set for the motion to revoke Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson's bond.
A hearing has been set for the motion to revoke Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson's bond.