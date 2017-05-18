Eaddy and Tchiengang to transfer from SEMO basketball program

Say goodbye to Tahj Eaddy and William Tchiengang.

The two players, who saw significant action this season, will be transferring out of Southeast Missouri State University's men's basketball program, according to head coach Rick Ray.

Eaddy, a freshman this season, had 12 starts and saw action in 30 games. He averaged 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Tchiengang was a solid member of the Redhawks with action in 18 games with 10 starts.

He averaged 1.7 points and 2.6 points.

No word yet on where these two athletes are headed.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.