University of Illinois professor speaks on importance of eclipse

The Heartland is gearing up for the total solar eclipse that is happening on August 21.

Dr. Leslie Looney, a professor of Astronomy at the University of Illinois, was in Vienna, Ill on Thursday, May 18.

He gave a presentation to students on the science behind the eclipse, and why taking the time to experience it is so important.

"It's an experience of a lifetime," Dr. Looney said. "This will be a time when it will be dark during the day time, you'll be able to see plants. Jupiter, Venus, maybe Mars and Mercury if your eyesight is good enough and the brightest star Sirius right there in the daytime. The corona of the sun is beautiful. It's like cotton candy around you, it fills the sky. It's eerie, it's spooky. It's a wonderful experience."

Dr. Looney said this is the first time in 148 years that a total eclipse has crossed over the state of Illinois.

He also said if you just so happen to miss it, there will actually be another one in 2024.

