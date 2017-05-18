Union City, TN grad finishes Air Force basic training

A Union City High School graduate takes the first step in his military career.

U.S. Air Force Airman Austin-Dale C. Jefferson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Jefferson completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Jefferson is the son of Kimberly M. and step-son of Jonathan J. Fowlkes of Union City, Tenn.

He is a 2016 graduate of Union City High School, Union City, Tenn.

