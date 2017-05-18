Woman airlifted from scene after crash on I-57 in Williamson Co., IL

Both southbound lanes of Interstate 57 at mile marker 51 are back open after a crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Thursday afternoon, May 18.

According to Illinois State Police, 26-year-old Raghubir Singh, of Fresno, Calif., was driving a 2013 Volvo semi with a 5-axle box combination southbound on I-57. In front of the semi was a 2008 Cadillac Escalade driven by 47-year-old Robert R. Matheis, of House Springs, Mo.

Trooper say the Cadillac slowed for traffic that was backed up from the road construction south of the crash scene and Singh did not notice the slow down in time and hit the rear of the Cadillac.

According to ISP, the Cadillac came to a rest in the median and the semi came to a rest on the right shoulder in the right lane.

They say the passenger in the Cadillac, a 45-year-old woman, had to be removed from the vehicle and was airlifted directly from the scene to an area hospital due to the extent of her injuries.

ISP reports Singh was uninjured and Matheis had non-life threatening injuries. They said he refused treatment at the scene and chose to go to the hospital by a private vehicle.

I-57 southbound was down to one lane at the 51 mile post for about two hours for crash investigation and clean up.

Singh was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane usage and unsafe tire.

