1 SB lane of I-57 closed in Williamson Co., IL after crash

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

One lane of southbound Interstate 57 at mile marker 51 is closed after a crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Thursday afternoon, May 18.

According to Illinois state Police, a car and a semi truck were involved in the crash.

A medical helicopter was called in.

