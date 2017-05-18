Boy, 13, in custody in St. Louis in shooting of another boy

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 13-year-old boy is in custody following the shooting of another 13-year-old in St. Louis.

Police say the suspect turned himself in Thursday morning and is now in juvenile custody.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home in north St. Louis. The victim was shot in the chest. He is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot then saw the suspect, who is an acquaintance of the victim, running away.

