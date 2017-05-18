Kentucky's retirement debt soars after pessimistic outlook

A 13-year-old boy is in custody following the shooting of another 13-year-old in St. Louis.
Kentucky's public pension debt grew by roughly $2 billion on Thursday when state regulators made dramatic changes to long-held investment assumptions.
The theme of this year's "Horizons Summer Youth Enrichment" program at Southeast Missouri State University is "Summer of the Eclipse 2017."
A Marion, Illinois man is behind bars facing drug and weapons charges after authorities executed a search warrant of his home.
Jurors have found a suburban St. Louis man guilty of attempting to hire someone kill a witness in a separate homicide case against him.
