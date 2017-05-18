SIU names new head volleyball coach

The Southern Illinois University volleyball team has a new leader.

The University announced that Kari Thompson will become the ninth head coach in the 57-year history of SIU's volleyball program.

Thompson has served as a coach at North Dakota State University for 11 years. She took over as head coach in 2010.

"We feel fortunate to attract a head coach of Kari's caliber to build upon the recent success Saluki Volleyball has experienced," said SIU Director of Athletics Tommy Bell. "During the search process, I was impressed with her passion for coaching and the commitment she has demonstrated to developing young women as students, athletes and people."

The Amherst, Wisconsin native replaces Justin Ingram who resigned in April to accept the head coaching position at UIC.

