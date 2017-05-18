2 men charged in KY after year-long burglary investigation

Two men were charged in Kentucky after a burglary investigation that lasted more than one year.

A Lyon County grand jury issued indictments against 25-year-old Travis D. Hale and 32-year-old Jason C. Wynn.

Both men were charged with second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000. Wynn is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.

Kentucky State Police troopers say they’ve been investigating four burglaries that happened in March of 2016.

Hale is already incarcerated at the Hopkins County Jail.

Wynn is already a prisoner of the Department of Corrections at the Roederer Correctional Facility in Oldham County.

The case is still open and Detective Eric Fields is asking for any leads the public might be able to contribute. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.