Marion, IL man behind bars on drug, weapons charges

A Marion, Illinois man is behind bars facing drug and weapons charges after authorities executed a search warrant of his home.

On Thursday, May 18, the Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit, along with the assistance of the Herrin Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of S. Liberty Street. With the assistance of the Marion Police Department Emergency Response Team, a tactical entry was conducted to enter the home.

A search of the home was conducted and officers recovered and seized approximately a half-pound of cannabis, various packaging materials and weighing equipment, two firearms and a sum of money.

Andrae C. Jackson, 29, was located and arrested at the residence. Jackson was issued citations for the following:

Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver between 30-500 grams

Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

Jackson was arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail without incident where he is currently awaiting future court proceedings.

This is the second search warrant executed by the Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit at Jackson’s home within the last six months. During the first search on December 8, 2016, Jackson was arrested for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and felon in possession of ammunition.

