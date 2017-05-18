Missouri man convicted of plotting to kill homicide witness

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) - Jurors have found a suburban St. Louis man guilty of attempting to hire someone kill a witness in a separate homicide case against him.

The U.S. attorney's office says William "Chuckie" Clarett, of Berkeley, was convicted Wednesday in the federal conspiracy case. Prosecutors say he was jailed in St. Louis County on a first-degree murder charge in the April 2015 killing of 28-year-old Travis Hayden when he asked another inmate to find someone to kill the witness.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2qVlrYR ) reports that the inmate went to authorities. Clarett and his sometimes girlfriend then paid an undercover police detective posing as a hitman $500 and promised a gun and heroin.

Clarett faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in September. His murder trial is pending.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

