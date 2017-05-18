Senate returns after Democrats push ahead on 'grand bargain'

The theme of this year's "Horizons Summer Youth Enrichment" program at Southeast Missouri State University is "Summer of the Eclipse 2017."
Jurors have found a suburban St. Louis man guilty of attempting to hire someone kill a witness in a separate homicide case against him.
The Illinois Senate returns to work after a stormy day in which Democrats pushed ahead with votes on the "grand bargain" budget compromise.
Subscription meal services Hello Fresh and Blue Apron deliver just the right amount of food to your door to cook three meals for two, but is it worth the cost?
The SUV flipped multiple times before landing on its top.
