Young breaks tie in 13th, Red Sox rally past Cardinals 5-4

Pinch-hitter Chris Young singled home the tiebreaking run in the 13th inning and the Boston Red Sox rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Wednesday night to sweep their two-game interleague series.
Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber drove in two runs apiece, and the Chicago Cubs handed the sloppy Cincinnati Reds their season-high fifth straight loss with a 7-5 victory on Wednesday night.
Chris Young waited a long time for his opportunity Wednesday night and made the most of it.
Here are Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 5/17. H.S. Baseball District Finals Class 1 Valley-6 Leopold-4 Class 2 Campbell-15 S. Pemiscot-19 Van Buren-9 Ellington-6 H.S. Soccer District Semifinals (Girls) Class 1 Dist. 1 St. Vincent-9 Valley-0 Saxony Lutheran-4 Kelly-0 Frontier League Florence-8 Southern Illinois-2 College Softball NISC Illinois State-2 Murray State-0 Michigan State-10 Murray State-0 UT Martin-0 Alabama State-3 H.S. Baseball Carbondale-11...
