1 killed in Graves County, KY crash

The SUV flipped multiple times before landing on its top.
One person died and three others were injured after a tree fell at a retirement center in Sikeston, Missouri on Wednesday, May 17.
Let's travel back to the early 1960's, an era that many say was the greatest in country music history. This morning we check out some country music hits from this week in 1963.
He's called "the King of Country". His first hit was Unwound which came out in 1981. Since then he has scored 60 number on hits which is an all-time record.
The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an amber alert for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. He is described as a black male, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighting about 40 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes. Fraizer was last seen this morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson. He was seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry bearing a Mississippi license pla...
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
The overdose epidemic in America and Georgia may soon be getting worse as a new powerful drug finds its way to the streets and users.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.
Surveillance video shows one man pounce on the veteran while the other grabs his dog’s leash and runs off with her.
Driving down the road in Mt. Holly, I did a double take when I saw the denim-shirted grandmother on a grass mower. It’s just not something you see every day.
