Rauner continues to oppose Senate-OK'd school-aid change

The SUV flipped multiple times before landing on its top.
The SUV flipped multiple times before landing on its top.
One person died and three others were injured after a tree fell at a retirement center in Sikeston, Missouri on Wednesday, May 17.
One person died and three others were injured after a tree fell at a retirement center in Sikeston, Missouri on Wednesday, May 17.
Let's travel back to the early 1960's, an era that many say was the greatest in country music history. This morning we check out some country music hits from this week in 1963.
Let's travel back to the early 1960's, an era that many say was the greatest in country music history. This morning we check out some country music hits from this week in 1963.
He's called "the King of Country". His first hit was Unwound which came out in 1981. Since then he has scored 60 number on hits which is an all-time record.
He's called "the King of Country". His first hit was Unwound which came out in 1981. Since then he has scored 60 number on hits which is an all-time record.
The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th.
The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th.