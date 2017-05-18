Chicago Cubs hold off sliding Cincinnati Reds for 7-5 win - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chicago Cubs hold off sliding Cincinnati Reds for 7-5 win

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber drove in two runs apiece, and the Chicago Cubs handed the sloppy Cincinnati Reds their season-high fifth straight loss with a 7-5 victory on Wednesday night.

Kyle Hendricks (3-2) pitched six effective innings and drove in a run as Chicago improved to 22-5 in its last 27 games against Cincinnati. Ben Zobrist reached three times with two hits and a walk in his return to the lineup after missing two games with lower back tightness.

Zack Cozart had three hits and two RBIs for Cincinnati, but Adam Duvall committed a big error in left field and the Reds missed a couple more plays on defense that led to productive innings for the Cubs. Cozart connected for a solo shot in the third that extended his Wrigley Field homer streak to five games, matching a record for any player at the iconic ballpark.

Cozart put Cincinnati in front with an RBI single in the first, but Chicago went ahead to stay with five runs in the second against Scott Feldman (2-4).

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Chicago Cubs hold off sliding Cincinnati Reds for 7-5 win

    Chicago Cubs hold off sliding Cincinnati Reds for 7-5 win

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:46 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:46:01 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber drove in two runs apiece, and the Chicago Cubs handed the sloppy Cincinnati Reds their season-high fifth straight loss with a 7-5 victory on Wednesday night.

    Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber drove in two runs apiece, and the Chicago Cubs handed the sloppy Cincinnati Reds their season-high fifth straight loss with a 7-5 victory on Wednesday night.

  • Young breaks tie in 13th, Red Sox rally past Cardinals 5-4

    Young breaks tie in 13th, Red Sox rally past Cardinals 5-4

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:58 AM EDT2017-05-18 06:58:47 GMT
    AP ImagesAP Images

    Chris Young waited a long time for his opportunity Wednesday night and made the most of it. 

    Chris Young waited a long time for his opportunity Wednesday night and made the most of it. 

  • Heartland sports scores from 5/17.

    Heartland sports scores from 5/17.

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:53:58 GMT

    Here are Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 5/17. H.S. Baseball District Finals Class 1 Valley-6 Leopold-4 Class 2 Campbell-15 S. Pemiscot-19 Van Buren-9 Ellington-6 H.S. Soccer District Semifinals (Girls) Class 1 Dist. 1 St. Vincent-9 Valley-0 Saxony Lutheran-4 Kelly-0 Frontier League Florence-8 Southern Illinois-2 College Softball NISC Illinois State-2 Murray State-0 Michigan State-10 Murray State-0 UT Martin-0 Alabama State-3 H.S. Baseball  Carbondale-11...

    Here are Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 5/17. H.S. Baseball District Finals Class 1 Valley-6 Leopold-4 Class 2 Campbell-15 S. Pemiscot-19 Van Buren-9 Ellington-6 H.S. Soccer District Semifinals (Girls) Class 1 Dist. 1 St. Vincent-9 Valley-0 Saxony Lutheran-4 Kelly-0 Frontier League Florence-8 Southern Illinois-2 College Softball NISC Illinois State-2 Murray State-0 Michigan State-10 Murray State-0 UT Martin-0 Alabama State-3 H.S. Baseball  Carbondale-11...

    •   
Powered by Frankly