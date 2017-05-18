May 19 celebrity birthdays

He's an actor you may not recognize, but you certainly know his movie character. He has the role of Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise. Peter Mayhew is 73 today.

He's the lead guitarist of The Who. The band is known for such hits as My Generation, I Can See For Miles, Won't Get Fooled Again and many many others. Pete Townshend is 71 today.

He's the bassist and vocalist for ZZ Top. You've heard him on their hits Sharp Dressed Man, Legs and Gimme All Your Lovin'. Dusty Hill is 68 today.

He was a Pro Bowl NFL linebacker who helped lead the St. Louis Rams to their only Super Bowl Championship. During his career, he never missed a game. He's one of only four players in NFL history to play in over 250 consecutive games. London Fletcher is 42 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.