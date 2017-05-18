This week in music: 1970 Guess Who

Let's step into The Breakfast Show Time Machine and set the dials for this week in 1970.
Let's step into The Breakfast Show Time Machine and set the dials for this week in 1970.
He's an actor you may not recognize, but you certainly know his movie character. He has the role of Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise.
He's an actor you may not recognize, but you certainly know his movie character. He has the role of Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise.
Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-car crash that sent one driver to the hospital.
Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-car crash that sent one driver to the hospital.
Two Kentucky men were injured after a two car crash in Calloway County.
Two Kentucky men were injured after a two car crash in Calloway County.
Thursday, May 18 marked another day closer to the deadline for decisions in Springfield, Illinois.
Thursday, May 18 marked another day closer to the deadline for decisions in Springfield, Illinois.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.
WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when the vehicle side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate.
WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when the vehicle side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate.
Tempers flared early Friday morning in a face-to-face confrontation between monument protesters and supporters.
Tempers flared early Friday morning in a face-to-face confrontation between monument protesters and supporters.
Investigators have made an arrest in a shooting that killed three people and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital in Colleton County.
Investigators have made an arrest in a shooting that killed three people and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital in Colleton County.