Five things you need to know on 5/18

It's Thursday, May 18, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Early morning storms may impact areas of the Heartland. Some areas may even see some light street flooding. Accompanied by wind and lightning, most of the rain will fizzle out as the morning goes on. However, the chance for rain and an even an isolated thunderstorm remains possible for the rest of the day. It will be another warm day, with temps once again in the 80s. It will breezy at times, with gusts reaching up to 15 mph at times. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm trend continues as does the threat of thunderstorms throughout the weekend.

Making headlines:

1 dead, 3 injured after tree falls at retirement center in Sikeston, MO: The name of one person killed after a tree fell at a retirement center in Sikeston, Missouri has been released. 41-year-old Richard Flye of Sikeston, Mo was an employee at the retirement center. Flye died and three others were injured after a tree fell at the center on Wednesday, May 17.

States scramble to comply with federal ID law: Several states have struggled for years to comply with the REAL ID Act, a 2005 federal law that requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States.

Rocker Chris Cornell has died at age 52: Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52, according to his representative.

Riverfront Park remains closed due to unsafe E.coli levels: The Doniphan Police Department reports Riverfront Park is closed due to unsafe E.coli levels. The police department posted on Facebook that after the recent flooding, soil samples were taken from the park that show the E.coli count may not be safe.

McCaskill calls for special session in Missouri on opioid bill: U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri is asking Gov. Eric Greitens to bring state lawmakers back to the Capitol to pass legislation for a prescription drug monitoring program.

