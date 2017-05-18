Five things you need to know on 5/18

Let's travel back to the early 1960's, an era that many say was the greatest in country music history. This morning we check out some country music hits from this week in 1963.
He's called "the King of Country". His first hit was Unwound which came out in 1981. Since then he has scored 60 number on hits which is an all-time record.
The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th.
Safety belt usage in Missouri has slowly risen over the past 17 years, but residents of the show-me-state could be better.
The community of Mound City will soon get a new water tower. Monday, the city along with the general contractors, Phoenix Fabricators and subcontractors Southwest Construction started the beginning stages of the water tower.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an amber alert for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. He is described as a black male, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighting about 40 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes. Fraizer was last seen this morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson. He was seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry bearing a Mississippi license pla...
An Amber Alert has been issued for a six-year-old boy in Mississippi.
