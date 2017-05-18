Five things you need to know on 5/18 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Five things you need to know on 5/18

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
It's Thursday, May 18, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Early morning storms may impact areas of the Heartland. Some areas may even see some light street flooding. Accompanied by wind and lightning, most of the rain will fizzle out as the morning goes on. However, the chance for rain and an even an isolated thunderstorm remains possible for the rest of the day. It will be another warm day, with temps once again in the 80s. It will breezy at times, with gusts reaching up to 15 mph at times. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm trend continues as does the threat of thunderstorms throughout the weekend.

Making headlines:

1 dead, 3 injured after tree falls at retirement center in Sikeston, MO: The name of one person killed after a tree fell at a retirement center in Sikeston, Missouri has been released. 41-year-old Richard Flye of Sikeston, Mo was an employee at the retirement center. Flye died and three others were injured after a tree fell at the center on Wednesday, May 17.

States scramble to comply with federal ID law: Several states have struggled for years to comply with the REAL ID Act, a 2005 federal law that requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States.

Rocker Chris Cornell has died at age 52: Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52, according to his representative.

Riverfront Park remains closed due to unsafe E.coli levels: The Doniphan Police Department reports Riverfront Park is closed due to unsafe E.coli levels. The police department posted on Facebook that after the recent flooding, soil samples were taken from the park that show the E.coli count may not be safe.

McCaskill calls for special session in Missouri on opioid bill: U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri is asking Gov. Eric Greitens to bring state lawmakers back to the Capitol to pass legislation for a prescription drug monitoring program.

  This week in country music: 1963

    Let's travel back to the early 1960's, an era that many say was the greatest in country music history. This morning we check out some country music hits from this week in 1963. 

  May 18 celebrity birthdays

    He's called "the King of Country".  His first hit was Unwound which came out in 1981.  Since then he has scored 60 number on hits which is an all-time record.

  Bike Rodeo for all ages coming to Rend Lake

    The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th. 

  Grunge musician Chris Cornell dies at 52

    Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.

  Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

  Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

