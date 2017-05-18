Southeast MO State University summer programs present 'Summer of - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast MO State University summer programs present 'Summer of the Eclipse 2017'

Written by Julie Aufdenberg, Production Assistant
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The theme of this year's "Horizons Summer Youth Enrichment" program at Southeast Missouri State University is "Summer of the Eclipse 2017." 

Sessions will take place June 12-30 with a main focus on the total solar eclipse occurring on August 21. Eclipse-themed programs this year for children ages 5-14 include “Star-Struck,” “Artclipse-Celebrating the Eclipse,” “Space Cadet: Mission Eclipse,” “Star Story: Writing an Epic Eclipse Adventure” and “Out of this World Pottery.” 

In addition to eclipse-themed programs, this year’s lineup includes new programs, along with returning favorites, including “Star Wars,” “Back to the Future,” “Beginner Bots,” “Haunted Historians,” “Super Cool Med School,” “Advanced Robotics,” “Weird Science,” “Ancestor Detective: Discovering Your Past,” “Launch Your Line,” “Start From Scratch Programming,” “Epic Pottery,” “Scratch Programming 2.0,” “Horizons Camp Z,” “CSI-Southeast,” “Kids in the Kitchen,” “Magic and Muggles: Fun with Harry Potter” and “Dino Dig.”

“We’ve labeled this our ‘summer of the eclipse’ because we really want to use our camps as a vehicle to get children excited about the eclipse,” Christy Mershon, assistant director of Continuing Education, said.

The "Horizons Summer Youth Enrichment" program gives children fun opportunities to learn and develop skills that are not taught in a traditional classroom or summer camp. They can explore a broad range of career fields, from engineering to fashion design. 

“We are proud to be in our 31st year of summer youth programming at Southeast,” Mershon said. “It is amazing to see parents sharing their own Horizons memories with our newest generation of campers. It helps us realize just how impactful these programs really are.”

Little Horizons classes are available for children 5-8 along with traditional Horizons offerings for youth 9-14. Morning, afternoon and all-day sessions are available. Registration is now open. All classes are $100 plus lab fees. For registration information, including the full lineup of classes, click here or follow the Horizons Facebook page.

For more information, contact Continuing Education at Southeast Missouri State University at (573) 986-6879 or email coned@semo.edu.

