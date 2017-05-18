Heartland sports scores from 5/17. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from 5/17.

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Here are Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 5/17.

H.S. Baseball

District Finals

Class 1

Valley-6
Leopold-4

Class 2

Campbell-15
S. Pemiscot-19

Van Buren-9
Ellington-6

H.S. Soccer District Semifinals (Girls)

Class 1 Dist. 1

St. Vincent-9
Valley-0

Saxony Lutheran-4
Kelly-0

Frontier League

Florence-8
Southern Illinois-2

College Softball
NISC

Illinois State-2
Murray State-0

Michigan State-10
Murray State-0

UT Martin-0
Alabama State-3

H.S. Baseball 

Carbondale-11
Murphysboro-10

MLB 

Boston-5
ST. Louis-4
Final 13

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heartland sports scores from 5/17.

    Heartland sports scores from 5/17.

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:53:58 GMT

    Here are Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 5/17. H.S. Baseball District Finals Class 1 Valley-6 Leopold-4 Class 2 Campbell-15 S. Pemiscot-19 Van Buren-9 Ellington-6 H.S. Soccer District Semifinals (Girls) Class 1 Dist. 1 St. Vincent-9 Valley-0 Saxony Lutheran-4 Kelly-0 Frontier League Florence-8 Southern Illinois-2 College Softball NISC Illinois State-2 Murray State-0 Michigan State-10 Murray State-0 UT Martin-0 Alabama State-3 H.S. Baseball  Carbondale-11...

    Here are Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 5/17. H.S. Baseball District Finals Class 1 Valley-6 Leopold-4 Class 2 Campbell-15 S. Pemiscot-19 Van Buren-9 Ellington-6 H.S. Soccer District Semifinals (Girls) Class 1 Dist. 1 St. Vincent-9 Valley-0 Saxony Lutheran-4 Kelly-0 Frontier League Florence-8 Southern Illinois-2 College Softball NISC Illinois State-2 Murray State-0 Michigan State-10 Murray State-0 UT Martin-0 Alabama State-3 H.S. Baseball  Carbondale-11...

  • MO H.S. District baseball Finals

    MO H.S. District baseball Finals

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:02:46 GMT
    Here are scores from Wednesday's Missouri District Baseball Finals. H.S. Baseball District Championship scores Class 2 Dist. 1 Campbell-15 S. Pemiscot-19 Class 2 Dist. 2 Van Buren-9 Ellington-6 Class 1 Dist. 3 Valley-6 Leopold-4 Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    Here are scores from Wednesday's Missouri District Baseball Finals. H.S. Baseball District Championship scores Class 2 Dist. 1 Campbell-15 S. Pemiscot-19 Class 2 Dist. 2 Van Buren-9 Ellington-6 Class 1 Dist. 3 Valley-6 Leopold-4 Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Schwarber, Rizzo HR, Cubs top Reds 9-5; Maddon's 1,000th win

    Schwarber, Rizzo HR, Cubs top Reds 9-5; Maddon's 1,000th win

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-05-17 15:38:18 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-05-17 15:38:18 GMT
    Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo homer as Chicago Cubs beat Cincinnati Reds 9-5, giving manager Joe Maddon his 1,000th career win.
    Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo homer as Chicago Cubs beat Cincinnati Reds 9-5, giving manager Joe Maddon his 1,000th career win.
    •   
Powered by Frankly