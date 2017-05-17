More Missourians need to buckle up!

Safety belt usage in Missouri has slowly risen over the past 17 years, but residents of the show-me-state could be better.
81% of Missourians put on a seat belt when they get in the car. The national average is 90%.
May 22-June 4 the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is joining with state and local law enforcement in the national "Click It or Ticket" campaign.
"Safety belts decrease your risk of dying in a crash by 45%," reports Missouri Highway Patrol Superintendent Sandra Karsten.
"Last year alone," she adds, "943 lives were lost in Missouri crashes--64% of them being unrestrained."
It's the driver's duty to make sure all passengers are buckled before driving. The coalition also reminds everyone to keep their phones down when behind the wheel to reduce the risk of a crash.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th.
The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th.
Safety belt usage in Missouri has slowly risen over the past 17 years, but residents of the show-me-state could be better.
Safety belt usage in Missouri has slowly risen over the past 17 years, but residents of the show-me-state could be better.
The community of Mound City will soon get a new water tower. Monday, the city along with the general contractors, Phoenix Fabricators and subcontractors Southwest Construction started the beginning stages of the water tower.
The community of Mound City will soon get a new water tower. Monday, the city along with the general contractors, Phoenix Fabricators and subcontractors Southwest Construction started the beginning stages of the water tower.
On Tuesday, May 23 Baptist Health Paducah physicians will demonstrate the da Vinci Surgical System from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during a “Robotic Showcase”, in the Larry Barton Atrium.
On Tuesday, May 23 Baptist Health Paducah physicians will demonstrate the da Vinci Surgical System from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during a “Robotic Showcase”, in the Larry Barton Atrium.
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri is asking Gov. Eric Greitens to bring state lawmakers back to the Capitol to pass legislation for a prescription drug monitoring program.
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri is asking Gov. Eric Greitens to bring state lawmakers back to the Capitol to pass legislation for a prescription drug monitoring program.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.