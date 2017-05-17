More Missourians need to buckle up! - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

More Missourians need to buckle up!

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Safety belt usage in Missouri has slowly risen over the past 17 years, but residents of the show-me-state could be better.  

81% of Missourians put on a seat belt when they get in the car. The national average is 90%.  

May 22-June 4 the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is joining with state and local law enforcement in the national "Click It or Ticket" campaign.  

"Safety belts decrease your risk of dying in a crash by 45%," reports Missouri Highway Patrol Superintendent Sandra Karsten.  

"Last year alone," she adds, "943 lives were lost in Missouri crashes--64% of them being unrestrained."  

It's the driver's duty to make sure all passengers are buckled before driving.  The coalition also reminds everyone to keep their phones down when behind the wheel to reduce the risk of a crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Bike Rodeo for all ages coming to Rend Lake

    Bike Rodeo for all ages coming to Rend Lake

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:12:18 GMT

    The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th. 

    The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th. 

  • More Missourians need to buckle up!

    More Missourians need to buckle up!

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:11:35 GMT

    Safety belt usage in Missouri has slowly risen over the past 17 years, but residents of the show-me-state could be better.  

    Safety belt usage in Missouri has slowly risen over the past 17 years, but residents of the show-me-state could be better.  

  • Mound City breaks ground on new water tower

    Mound City breaks ground on new water tower

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:09:23 GMT

    The community of Mound City will soon get a new water tower.  Monday, the city along with the general contractors, Phoenix Fabricators and subcontractors Southwest Construction started the beginning stages of the water tower. 

    The community of Mound City will soon get a new water tower.  Monday, the city along with the general contractors, Phoenix Fabricators and subcontractors Southwest Construction started the beginning stages of the water tower. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly