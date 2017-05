MO H.S. District baseball Finals

Here are scores from Wednesday's Missouri District Baseball Finals. H.S. Baseball District Championship scores Class 2 Dist. 1 Campbell-15 S. Pemiscot-19 Class 2 Dist. 2 Van Buren-9 Ellington-6 Class 1 Dist. 3 Valley-6 Leopold-4 Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

