Kids end school year with annual day of fun in Cape Girardeau, MO

Kids in Cape Girardeau, Missouri were treated to a day filled with fun on Wednesday, May 17.

Students at Franklin Elementary School had their annual "Play Day."

The day, which was held mostly outside of the classroom, was filled with athletic events, games, and even a petting zoo.

Some kids had their faces painted, ate different types of candies and rode scooter races inside the school's gymnasium.

"Play Day" kicked off around 8:30 a.m. and lasted until the end of the school day.

The last day of school for Cape Girardeau public schools is Thursday, May 18.

