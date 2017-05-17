Mound City breaks ground on new water tower

The community of Mound City will soon get a new water tower.

Monday, May 15 the city along with the general contractors, Phoenix Fabricators and subcontractors Southwest Construction started the beginning stages of the water tower.

"This is the first steps to improving the drinking water," Allison Madison, Mayor of Mounds City, said.

The next step after the water tower is erect is construction of the water treatment plant and then the sewer plant, according to city officials.

The project is set to be done in the fall of this year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.