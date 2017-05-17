IL man pleads guilty to not reporting address change as sex offender

A man pleaded guilty on Monday, May 15 to being a sex offender and not reporting his address change.

Jackie Ray Endicott, Jr., 45, formerly of Shawneetown, Illinois, pleaded guilty in Gallatin County circuit court to one count of failure to report sex offender change of address, a class 2 felony.

Endicott admitted to allegations that he failed to register his move to Eldorado, Ill. for more than a three-day period, which is against the Sex Offender Registration Act requirements.

He was found guilty in 2005 of the same offense in Saline County, Ill., causing his offense to be an enhanced felony.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Endicott received a sentence of three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by a mandatory supervised release or parole period of two years.

The investigation began when the Illinois State Police, Gallatin County Sheriff's Department and Shawneetown Police Department conducted compliance checks on sex offenders living in Gallatin County.

The case was investigated by ISP Zone 7 Investigations, the Shawneetown Police Department and Gallatin County Sheriff's Department. The case was prosecuted by the Gallatin County State's Attorney.

