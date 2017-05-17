IL man pleads guilty to not reporting address change as sex offender

One person died and three others were injured after a tree fell at a retirement center in Sikeston, Missouri on Wednesday, May 17.
A man pleaded guilty on Monday, May 15 to being a sex offender and not reporting his address change.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A mother's work is never done. That's certainly the case for a momma raccoon in Cape Girardeau.
A father and daughter duo have admitted to misusing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.
The city of Vicksburg has issued a boil-water alert for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in Warren County.
Colleton County investigators are looking into the possibility the shooting that killed three and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital was drug-related.
