Father, daughter plead guilty to federal charges involving food stamp fraud

A father and daughter duo have admitted to misusing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

According to the Department of Justice, Larry White Sr., 63, and his daughter, Erica White, 35, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of unauthorized use of SNAP benefits and conspiracy.

According to court documents, Larry White managed the Stop-n-Go Fish Market and Erica White managed the Stop-N-Go Mini Mart in Sikeston.

The pair admitted to redeeming up to $549,000 in SNAP benefits from December 2010 to March 2014. They reportedly exchanged SNAP benefits for cash and other ineligible items.

SNAP benefits are only supposed to be used for eligible food items.

They can't be used for things like household goods, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, cellular telephones, or other non-food items.

Both Whites are scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.