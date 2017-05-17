1 dead, 3 injured after tree falls at retirement center in Sikeston, MO

One person died and three others were injured after a tree fell at a retirement center in Sikeston, Missouri on Wednesday, May 17.

According to Sikeston DPS Captain Jim McMillan a tree fell and killed one employee and injured three residents at Green Meadows Retirement Center.

He said the facility is located on the 400 block of Kingshighway and it happened around 2:25 p.m.

McMillan said a gust of wind blew over the already rotting tree sending it onto a picnic table outside where residents and employees usually sit to take breaks.

Three were taken to an area hospital by ambulances with moderate injuries complaining of back, ankle and arm pain.

The Scott County Coroner is currently on scene. McMillan said they have not made contact with the victims family.

He said they will move the victim after the coroner assesses the scene.

