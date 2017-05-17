Sikeston DPS arrests 12 on warrants - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston DPS arrests 12 on warrants

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Sikeston DPS made 12 arrests within the city for various arrest warrants on Wednesday, May 17.

The officers were assisted by the Scott County Sheriff, New Madrid County Sheriff, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms, and Missouri Air National Guard.

The arrested persons were;

  • Tyce Cody-arrested for robbery/assault
  • Darius Cody-arrested for robbery/assault
  • Robert Jones-arrested for robbery/assault
  • Eric Greer-arrested for marijuana possession
  • Sheila Farmer-arrested for possession of controlled substance
  • Tina Ervin-arrested for possession of controlled substance
  • Lawrence Strickland-arrested on a federal arrest warrant for weapons violation
  • Rebecca Powell-arrested for possession of controlled substance
  • Jessica Lepior-arrested for possession of controlled substance
  • Bethany Carden-arrested for possession of controlled substance
  • Gary Foote-arrested for possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute
  • Melanie Buckley-arrested for possession of controlled substance

The arrest warrants followed an ongoing investigation that has occurred within our city over the past few months. Sikeston DPS said officials will continue to investigate all crimes and conduct undercover narcotic investigations.

The department encourages residents to report and suspicious activity or persons to Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711. 

