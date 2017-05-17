Sikeston DPS arrests 12 on warrants

Sikeston DPS made 12 arrests within the city for various arrest warrants on Wednesday, May 17.

The officers were assisted by the Scott County Sheriff, New Madrid County Sheriff, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms, and Missouri Air National Guard.

The arrested persons were;

Tyce Cody-arrested for robbery/assault

Darius Cody-arrested for robbery/assault

Robert Jones-arrested for robbery/assault

Eric Greer-arrested for marijuana possession

Sheila Farmer-arrested for possession of controlled substance

Tina Ervin-arrested for possession of controlled substance

Lawrence Strickland-arrested on a federal arrest warrant for weapons violation

Rebecca Powell-arrested for possession of controlled substance

Jessica Lepior-arrested for possession of controlled substance

Bethany Carden-arrested for possession of controlled substance

Gary Foote-arrested for possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute

Melanie Buckley-arrested for possession of controlled substance

The arrest warrants followed an ongoing investigation that has occurred within our city over the past few months. Sikeston DPS said officials will continue to investigate all crimes and conduct undercover narcotic investigations.

The department encourages residents to report and suspicious activity or persons to Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711.

