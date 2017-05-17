Bike Rodeo for all ages coming to Rend Lake

The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20.

This event will be hosted by the Rend Lake Bike Club, the River Ratz Bike Club and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

It will be a fun morning of bike safety and activities to test your biking skills.

The Bike Surgeon of Carbondale will be available to do a quick safety check on your bike and later the River Ratz will guide riders through an obstacle course to test riding skills.

Whether you are an experienced rider or a novice, you are sure to learn some new skills during fun-filled morning of biking activities and challenges.

The Bike Rodeo will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 20, in the parking lot of the Rend Lake Visitor Center. Be sure to bring your bike and your helmet.

May 20 also kicks off National Safe Boating Week. Leaders will share daily messages to get you mindful of how to stay safe around the water.

The week will end with everyone’s favorite family fun day at the beach as the Rend Lake Beach Blast will be held on Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the South Sandusky Beach.

For more information you may contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493 or message us on Facebook at the Rend Lake Project Office/Visitor Center.

