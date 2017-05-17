Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office employees receive annual awards

On Wednesday, May 17, Sheriff John Jordan held an award ceremony for the Timothy J. Ruopp Award and the Copeland Excellence Award at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.

The Timothy J. Ruopp Award is presented to the outstanding law enforcement officer nominated from the ranks of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. It is presented as the “Highest Tribute for Outstanding Service To Her Department, Community and Her Fellow Officers In The Name of Timothy J. Ruopp”. The award has been presented to the outstanding officer of the year since 1984 in honor of Timothy J. Ruopp, a past employee of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office and who was killed in the line of duty as a law enforcement officer in California. Members of Ruopp's family were present to hand out the award.

This year's recipient of the Timothy J. Ruopp Award is Jaime Holloway, who began working for the Sheriff's Office in January 2014. She has worked as a Domestic Violence Investigator in the Investigations Division and has numerous certifications and training dealing with such cases.

"It was a complete surprise, a complete honor to get this," said Holloway. "I love serving the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office and the citizens of the county. I like the work I do supporting the children and ladies of domestic violence. And the children that's had things done to them that no child should have to go through. It just means a lot to be able to help people."

The Sheriff also awarded 3 employees the Copeland Excellence Award. The Copeland Excellence Awards have been presented since 1995. An employee from each division: Field Operations, Business Operations and Jail Operations of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office was chosen.

The Copeland Excellence Award is “Given In Honor Of Former Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Norman Copeland”. This award is given to “The Employee Of The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Who Has Demonstrated They Are Indeed Striving For Excellence In The Performance Of The Task Assigned To Them”. Sheriff Norman Copeland served Cape Girardeau County from March 1986 until his retirement in July 1994.

The award for Field Operations was given to Justin Kemp, who started in January, 2011, was promoted to Corporal in February 1, 2016 and is currently serving as Evidence Technician for both the Sheriff's Office and the Cape Girardeau/ Bollinger County Major Case Squad.

For Business Operations, the award went to Zach Dillard. Dillard started in March, 2009 as a Communications Officer. In 2012 he worked in the Field Operations Division before being promoted in December, 2013 to Sergeant of Communications and returning to the Business Operations Division where he still serves today.

Christopher Headrick was given the Jail Operations award. Headrick started with the Sheriff's Office in November, 2015 as a Corrections Officer and currently serves in that position.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.