Williamson Co. EMA: Some roads remain closed due to flooding

The Williamson County EMA is reporting that some roads are still closed across the county due to the recent flooding across the Heartland.

Meridian Road, along with Gosnell Road and and Hestand Street in Hurst, Illinois, are still closed.

Officials with the Williamson County EMA are also asking anyone who may need help with flood clean-up to call their office at 618-998-2123 or 618-694-1741. The EMA will then get in touch with the Baptist Disaster Relief Group, the organization that is helping the citizens of Williamson County.

The EMA is also reminding those to exercise caution while driving because river levels will continue to rise and water will continue to cover roadways.

