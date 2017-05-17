Williamson Co. EMA: Some roads remain closed due to flooding

A multi-jurisdiction investigation is underway after a man allegedly stole a truck in Cape Girardeau and wreaked havoc at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Monday, May 15.
President Trump spoke to the graduates of the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut on Wednesday, May 17.
The Williamson County EMA is reporting that some roads are still closed across the county due to the recent flooding across the Heartland.
The Mound City, Illinois city council decided that their police chief will remain suspended without pay from his office.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
Scientists don't know why so many cases were found in the nation's fourth-largest city, but they are studying it. The greater Houston area has a population of about 6 million.
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.
