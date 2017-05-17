Kentucky officials warn of electric shock drowning danger

A multi-jurisdiction investigation is underway after a man allegedly stole a truck in Cape Girardeau and wreaked havoc at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Monday, May 15.
A multi-jurisdiction investigation is underway after a man allegedly stole a truck in Cape Girardeau and wreaked havoc at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Monday, May 15.
President Trump spoke to the graduates of the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut on Wednesday, May 17.
President Trump spoke to the graduates of the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut on Wednesday, May 17.
The Williamson County EMA is reporting that some roads are still closed across the county due to the recent flooding across the Heartland.
The Williamson County EMA is reporting that some roads are still closed across the county due to the recent flooding across the Heartland.
The Mound City, Illinois city council decided that their police chief will remain suspended without pay from his office.
The Mound City, Illinois city council decided that their police chief will remain suspended without pay from his office.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.