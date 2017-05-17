Pres. Trump speaks to Coast Guard Academy graduates

President Trump spoke to the graduates of the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut on Wednesday, May 17.

Trump congratulated all of the graduates.

"This is truly an amazing group of candidates that are here for commission," Trump said.

Trump said the cadets made an extremely important decision in choosing to "save lives and defend the homeland."

The president called all of the graduates true leaders, saying leaders must act "under great pressure."

Trump also said to the graduates, “The greatest lesson you have learned…is the knowledge you have learned about yourselves.”

“Americans will place their trust in your leadership,” Trump added.

Trump also commented on how well the Coast Guard works under budget and how he plans to fix that.

This marks the first time Pres. Trump has spoken publicly since the memo from FBI Director James Comey was released asserting Trump asked him to end the investigation into Michael Flynn and his alleged ties with Russia.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.