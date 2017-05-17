This week in country music: 1963 Still

Let's travel back to the early 1960's, an era that many say was the greatest in country music history.

This morning we check out some country music hits from this week in 1963.

The Billboard Country chart had Skeeter Davis at number five with her signature song, The End of the World. It was a huge crossover hit peaking at number 2 on the Hot 100. It also hit number one on the Easy Listening chart and number four on the R & B chart. To this date is the only to ever crack the top ten on all four Billboard charts.

Gentleman Jim Reeves was at number four with Is This Me? It was one of his last major hits before his death in a plane crash the following year.



At number three was Buck Owens and the Buckaroos with Act Naturally. The Beatles were so impressed with this song that the recorded a version of it the following year with Ringo Starr on vocals. Years later, Buck and Ringo would get together and record the song as a duet. They also shot a music video for Act Naturally.

Hawkshaw Hawkins was in the number two spot with Lonesome 7-7203. The song was just coming off a four week stay at number one. It was released in April and only three days after it was shipped to radio stations, Hawkins was killed in a plane crash outside Dyersburg, Tennessee along with country stars Patsy Cline and Cowboy Copas.

And in the top spot for this week in '63 was Whisperin' Bill Anderson with Still. Anderson has written dozens of hits for stars like Ray Price, Lefty Frizzell, George Strait and Kenny Chesney, but he kept Still for himself and it became his biggest hit as a solo artist. Still spent seven non-consecutive weeks at number one and was named Billboard's number one country single of the year.

