May 18 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

May 18 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

He's called "the King of Country".  His first hit was Unwound which came out in 1981.  Since then he has scored 60 number on hits which is an all-time record.  Among those chart toppers: Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind, The Chair, Check Yes or No, Carrying Your Love With Me, Write This Down, the list goes on and on. George Strait is 65 today.

He was born and raised in Kennett.  His first top ten country song came in 2009 when he took Red Light all the way to number seven.  Since then he's scored a couple of number one hits: Let it Rain and Whatever She's Got. David Nail is 38 today.

She's a comedienne and actress who starred in the NBC series 30 Rock.  She's also know for her work on Saturday Night Live, especially her portrayal of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. We're talking about Tina Fey who's 47 today.

He's a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame who was known as "Mr. October" for his World Series heroics. He won five World Series Championship rings: 3 with the Oakland Athletics and 2 with the Yankees.  Reggie Jackson is 71 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in country music: 1963 Still

    This week in country music: 1963 Still

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:09 AM EDT2017-05-17 11:09:21 GMT

    Let's travel back to the early 1960's, an era that many say was the greatest in country music history. This morning we check out some country music hits from this week in 1963. 

    Let's travel back to the early 1960's, an era that many say was the greatest in country music history. This morning we check out some country music hits from this week in 1963. 

  • May 18 celebrity birthdays

    May 18 celebrity birthdays

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:06 AM EDT2017-05-17 11:06:46 GMT

    He's called "the King of Country".  His first hit was Unwound which came out in 1981.  Since then he has scored 60 number on hits which is an all-time record.

    He's called "the King of Country".  His first hit was Unwound which came out in 1981.  Since then he has scored 60 number on hits which is an all-time record.

  • Bike Rodeo for all ages coming to Rend Lake

    Bike Rodeo for all ages coming to Rend Lake

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:12:18 GMT

    The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th. 

    The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Grunge musician Chris Cornell dies at 52

    Grunge musician Chris Cornell dies at 52

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-05-18 07:42:42 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:55 AM EDT2017-05-18 10:55:33 GMT

    Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.

    Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.

  • Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:28:58 GMT
    BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

  • Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:44:19 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly