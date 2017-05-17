May 18 celebrity birthdays

He's called "the King of Country". His first hit was Unwound which came out in 1981. Since then he has scored 60 number on hits which is an all-time record. Among those chart toppers: Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind, The Chair, Check Yes or No, Carrying Your Love With Me, Write This Down, the list goes on and on. George Strait is 65 today.

He was born and raised in Kennett. His first top ten country song came in 2009 when he took Red Light all the way to number seven. Since then he's scored a couple of number one hits: Let it Rain and Whatever She's Got. David Nail is 38 today.

She's a comedienne and actress who starred in the NBC series 30 Rock. She's also know for her work on Saturday Night Live, especially her portrayal of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. We're talking about Tina Fey who's 47 today.

He's a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame who was known as "Mr. October" for his World Series heroics. He won five World Series Championship rings: 3 with the Oakland Athletics and 2 with the Yankees. Reggie Jackson is 71 today.

