Yankees' home runs back Sabathia in 7-1 rout of Royals

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer, Chris Carter added a two-run shot and CC Sabathia got back on track as the New York Yankees rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Pitching on six days' rest, Sabathia (3-2) went 6 2/3 shutout innings to win for the first time since April 15. He struck out five and walked two before leaving with the bases loaded, but Tyler Clippard promptly fanned Whit Merrifield to escape the jam.

Clippard also handled the eighth before Jonathan Holder gave up a run in the ninth.

Sanchez drilled an 0-1 pitch from Jason Hammel (1-5) to center field with nobody out in the third, and Carter pounded a 1-1 pitch to almost the same place with two down in the fourth.

