Yankees' home runs back Sabathia in 7-1 rout of Royals

Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer, Chris Carter added a two-run shot and CC Sabathia got back on track as the New York Yankees rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.
The St. Louis Blues are not bringing back assistant coaches Ray Bennett, Steve Thomas, Rick Wilson and Ty Conklin next season.
High School girls District Soccer scores. Class 2 Dist. 1 District Championship Notre Dame-2 St. Pius X-0 Class 3 Dist. 1 Semifinals Sikeston-9 North Co.-0 Farmington- Cape Central- Class 4 Dist. 1 Semifinals Seckman-3 Poplar Bluff-0 Jackson-5 Northwest-0 Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Here are High school baseball District Championship results from Tuesday 5/16. Class 1 Cooter-5 Gideon-0 Oran-0 Bell City-3 Class 3 Portageville-13 Scott City-0 Twin Rivers-12 Malden-6 Class 4 Notre Dame-7 Sikeston-7 8th inning Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
