St. Louis Blues shake up coaching roster

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues are not bringing back assistant coaches Ray Bennett, Steve Thomas, Rick Wilson and Ty Conklin next season.

All four joined the team before coach Mike Yeo took over for the fired Ken Hitchcock in the middle of the season - some of them years ago. Bennett spent 10 years on the staff and Conklin had been with the Blues since 2013. Thomas and Wilson were both hired last June.

General manager Doug Armstrong said he and Yeo would work together to fill the vacancies.

The team surged down the stretch to finish 46-29-7 and claim the third spot in the Central Division. The Blues reached the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Nashville in six games.

