Five things you need to know on 5/17

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a windy, warm day across the Heartland. We are under a Wind Advisory, and Laura says some gusts could reach up to 45 mph. It will be another warm one with temps reaching the upper 80s. There is a slim chance of a pop-up storm mainly for our counties in southeast Missouri, but most of the Heartland will stay dry. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm trend continues and the chance for rain and thunderstorms will move into the Heartland this weekend.

2 shot in New Madrid County; investigation underway: A shooting investigation is underway in New Madrid County, Missouri on Tuesday, May 16. Emergency responders who were on the scene said two people were shot. According to the New Madrid County sheriff, one person was treated and transferred to a Memphis, Tenn. hospital. The other person was treated and released.

White House insists Trump's disclosures 'wholly appropriate': The White House on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump's disclosure of classified information to senior Russian officials as "wholly appropriate," as Trump tried to beat back criticism from fellow Republicans and calm international allies increasingly wary about sharing their secrets with the new president.

Mississippi Co., MO sheriff suspended from duties, facing 18 criminal charges: A Mississippi County, Missouri sheriff was suspended from his duties and is facing 18 criminal charges. Yesterday, Attorney General Josh Hawley asked the Circuit Court of Mississippi County, Missouri to revoke Cory Hutcheson's bond in the pending criminal case against him. Hawley asked that Hutcheson be jailed or barred from interfering in the attorney general's investigation into the death of Tory Sanders at the Mississippi County Jail on May 5.

MO woman fighting to prove she's alive: A Malden, Missouri woman who has been declared "dead" will tell you first hand that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to you and your hard earned money.

Mound City, IL city council decides to suspend police chief without pay: The Mound City, Illinois city council will met last night to discuss what happens next after the police chief was arrested. The council decided unanimously that Jimmy Page will remain suspended without pay from his office.

