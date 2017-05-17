National Invitational Softball Tournament - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

National Invitational Softball Tournament

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
National Invitational Softball Tournament

Murray State-7
Michigan State-6

Georgia State-6
UT Martin-5

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:03 AM EDT2017-05-17 04:03:03 GMT
    High School girls District Soccer scores. Class 2 Dist. 1  District Championship Notre Dame-2 St. Pius X-0 Class 3 Dist. 1 Semifinals Sikeston-9 North Co.-0 Farmington- Cape Central- Class 4 Dist. 1 Semifinals Seckman-3 Poplar Bluff-0 Jackson-5 Northwest-0 Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    Here are High school baseball District Championship results from Tuesday 5/16.  Class 1 Cooter-5 Gideon-0 Oran-0 Bell City-3 Class 3 Portageville-13 Scott City-0 Twin Rivers-12 Malden-6 Class 4  Notre Dame-7 Sikeston-7 8th inning Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

