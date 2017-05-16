Downtown Cape businesses glad construction is over

Downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri is open after a few months of being closed for construction.

The city renovated the street, sidewalks, and streetlights during a project that began back on February 15th of this year.

Now, in May, the street is back open on both blocks. Businesses are looking back at their past few months of sales and feeling the effects.

"It slowed business down quite a bit for two or three months," said Tim Fischbeck, Owner of the Blue Diamond Sports saloon.

Two months ago Fischbeck remained cautiously optimistic about the construction. But he saw a decrease in sales of 30-40% during the construction and is now hoping people come back to his bar.

Emily Hoehne, who owns Stash, also was nervous three months ago when the construction began. She used to have holes in front of her store but now it's a news sidewalk and light poles.

"It obviously affected business it wasn't fun, it wasn't you know like, you know we got by," said Hoehne. "Some day's were pretty brutal."

The construction is still ongoing with some finishing touches including electrical work. But the street is back open and running normally.

Now Businesses are hoping for the same.

