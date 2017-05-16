Downtown Cape businesses glad construction is over

Downtown cape is open after a few months of being closed for construction. The city renovated the street, sidewalks, and streetlights. A project that began back on February 15th of this year.
A Malden, Missouri woman will tell you first hand that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to you and your hard earned money.
The Mound City, Illinois city council will met on Tuesday evening, May 16 to discuss what happens next after the police chief was arrested. The council decided unanimously that Jimmy Page will remain suspended without pay from his office.
In 1963 Connie Smith was admitted to the Tuberculosis Sanitarium in Mount Vernon, Illinois. It was a terrifying time in her life until another little girl was admitted right across the hall from her.
According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, a Graves County man was arrested on firearm and drug charges after a pursuit on foot across the Mayfield Country Club Golf Course.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.
