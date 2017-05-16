Copy-Scattered tornadoes reported in nation's midsection

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Scattered tornadoes have been reported in the nation's midsection.
The National Weather Service has received scattered reports of tornadoes among the severe thunderstorms rumbling Tuesday afternoon over the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma, downing power lines and toppling utility poles but having little other effect.
The weather service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the greatest risk of tornadoes is in western Oklahoma and the eastern Panhandle of Texas with a slight chance of tornadoes extending from southern Texas across the western half of Oklahoma through Kansas, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa in addition to southeastern Minnesota and northwestern Missouri.
The Storm Prediction Center says strong wind gusts and large, damaging hail are possible throughout the region.
In 1963 Connie Smith was admitted to the Tuberculosis Sanitarium in Mount Vernon, Illinois. It was a terrifying time in her life until another little girl was admitted right across the hall from her.
According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, a Graves County man was arrested on firearm and drug charges after a pursuit on foot across the Mayfield Country Club Golf Course.
The Southeast Missouri chapter of the American Red Cross held a celebration today in recognition of 100 years of service to the communities they serve.
"It was devastating, I mean so disappointing that we had it in our grasp," Mo State Rep. Holly Rehder said.
The Doniphan Police Department reports Riverfront Park is closed due to unsafe E.coli levels.
