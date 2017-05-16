H.S. Girls District Soccer Results

Here are High school baseball District Championship results from Tuesday 5/16. Class 1 Cooter-5 Gideon-0 Oran-0 Bell City-3 Class 3 Portageville-13 Scott City-0 Twin Rivers-12 Malden-6 Class 4 Notre Dame-7 Sikeston-7 8th inning Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
The Athletics Department at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education after someone filed a Title IX complaint.
Heartland District baseball scores from 5/15. Class 5 Dist. 1 Championship Poplar Bluff-8 Jackson-0 Class 4 Dist. 1 Semifinals Sikeston-10 Kennett-2 Notre Dame-8 Perryville-2 Class 4 Dist. 2 Potosi-13 St. Genevieve-5 Class 3 Dist. 1 Semifinals Caruthersville-4 Scott City-15 Kelly-0 Portageville-13 Class 3 Dist. 2 Malden-9 East Carter-8 Twin Rivers-3 Greenville-2 Class 3 Dist. 3 Semi. W. County-9 Arcadia Valley-7 Class 2 Dist. 1 Semifinals Bernie-6 Campbell-7 S...
SIU softball team gathered to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA Tournament. The team is headed to Oxford to go head to head with Ole Miss.
