H.S. Baseball District Championship results - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

H.S. Baseball District Championship results

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Here are High school baseball District Championship results from Tuesday 5/16.

 Class 1

Cooter-5
Gideon-0

Oran-0
Bell City-3


Class 3
Portageville-13
Scott City-0


Twin Rivers-12
Malden-6

Class 4 

Notre Dame-7
Sikeston-8
Final 10

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • H.S. Baseball District Championship results

    H.S. Baseball District Championship results

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:54:12 GMT

    Here are High school baseball District Championship results from Tuesday 5/16.  Class 1 Cooter-5 Gideon-0 Oran-0 Bell City-3 Class 3 Portageville-13 Scott City-0 Twin Rivers-12 Malden-6 Class 4  Notre Dame-7 Sikeston-7 8th inning Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    Here are High school baseball District Championship results from Tuesday 5/16.  Class 1 Cooter-5 Gideon-0 Oran-0 Bell City-3 Class 3 Portageville-13 Scott City-0 Twin Rivers-12 Malden-6 Class 4  Notre Dame-7 Sikeston-7 8th inning Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • H.S. Girls District Soccer Results

    H.S. Girls District Soccer Results

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:19:54 GMT
    High School girls District Soccer scores. Class 2 Dist. 1  District Championship Notre Dame-2 St. Pius X-0 Class 3 Dist. 1 Semifinals Sikeston-9 North Co.-0 Farmington- Cape Central- Class 4 Dist. 1 Semifinals Seckman-3 Poplar Bluff-0 Jackson-5 Northwest-0 Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    High School girls District Soccer scores. Class 2 Dist. 1  District Championship Notre Dame-2 St. Pius X-0 Class 3 Dist. 1 Semifinals Sikeston-9 North Co.-0 Farmington- Cape Central- Class 4 Dist. 1 Semifinals Seckman-3 Poplar Bluff-0 Jackson-5 Northwest-0 Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • SIU Athletics under investigation after complaint

    SIU Athletics under investigation after complaint

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:01:59 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The Athletics Department at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education after someone filed a Title IX complaint.

    The Athletics Department at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education after someone filed a Title IX complaint.

    •   
Powered by Frankly